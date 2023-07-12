Kentucky Basketball in the 2023 GLOBL JAM: Everything to know

For the second-straight summer, we’re getting an early look at the Kentucky Basketball roster!

However, things will be different than last year’s Bahamas Tour. This time, Kentucky is representing Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL JAM, which is taking place at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre in Canada.

There, Kentucky will play U-23 teams from around the world in round-robin play before medal matches on the last day of the event.

Heading into the games, here is a look at the current TV schedule for Kentucky.

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany: 1:30 pm ET on the CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada: 8:00 pm ET (not live but there is a tape delay replay on July 14th at 12:00 am ET on the CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa: 1:30 pm ET live on the CBS Sports Network

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing): 8:00 pm ET on the CBS Sports Network

And here is a link to Kentucky’s unofficial roster for the event.

Use this stream to keep track of everything you need to know for the Kentucky Wildcats’ trip to Canada for the 2023 GLOBL JAM basketball tournament.