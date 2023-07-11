A guide of stuff to do in Toronto for Kentucky fans making the trip

Before I left Lexington today for Toronto, I sat down with a business owner who was originally from Toronto and visits quite often. I also know that a lot of Kentucky fans will have some downtime, so here is your guide for how to handle Toronto when basketball isn’t going on.

If you are wanting to keep it sports-themed, visit the Rogers Centre (originally SkyDome) and the Hockey Hall of Fame. Both of these will be on Front Street, so that will make it easy to check out both.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in town this weekend, and you can get into the Friday game vs. Arizona for just $15 on Kentucky’s day off.

She also listed some must-see nature spots.

Queens Park

South Beach

Niagara Falls

Philosopher’s Walk

Harbourfront to see Lake Ontario

Then for those looking for more destination stops:

Royal Ontario Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Shangri-La Toronto

Knox College Chapel

Lastly, she told me to tell all the Cats fans about the must-eats. And she said that starts with finding some good Poutine, which is a French Canadian tradition: Fries with gravy and cheese curds.

Some specific restaurants and other areas to find food:

St. Lawrence Market

Eataly Toronto

Kensington Market

Ossington and Harbord Street neighborhoods are filled with great places.

I hope this helped fans know how to tackle Toronto and find things to do when the Cats aren’t on the hardwood.