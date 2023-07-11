Ugonna Onyenso reportedly injured at a GLOBL JAM scrimmage

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently in Canada for the 2023 GLOBL JAM, and we’ve already got some early action, both good and bad.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Kentucky held a scrimmage today and won by 20 vs. what appears to be Team Africa.

Sadly, it came at a cost, as Jones reports that sophomore center Ugonna Oyenso injured his ankle and had to be helped off the court.

Some good news and bad news on UK Basketball



Kentucky scrimmaged today before their first official game and beat an African team by 20 pic.twitter.com/zncyddVz1A — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 11, 2023

Some bad news that Onyenso hurt his ankle during the scrimmage and had to be helped off the floor. No word on whether he will play the rest of the weekend



(Pic from KSR listener who found their way into the scrimmage) pic.twitter.com/POxiSVjwF3 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 11, 2023

That’s about par for the course for a Kentucky program that’s had some pretty awful injury luck as of late. And it’s made worse by the fact that Aaron Bradshaw is out for several months after having foot surgery.

Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a minor sprain, but it certainly appears that Onyenso is doubtful to play Wednesday when Kentucky opens pool play vs. Team Germany.

If he is out, Tre Mitchell will be playing heavy minutes at center, while Justin Edwards would figure to get more playing time at the 4 spot. Jordan Burks has also been logging minutes at the 4 and 5 spots in practice, so it looks like we’ll see that in live game action this week if Onyenso sits out or plays limited minutes.

I am told the starting lineup for today for UK in the scrimmage was:



Wagner

Reeves

Thiero

Mitchell

Onyenso — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 11, 2023

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!