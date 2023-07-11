 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ugonna Onyenso reportedly injured at a GLOBL JAM scrimmage

Kentucky reportedly dominated the scrimmage but lost a key player to injury.

By Jason Marcum
Ugonna Onyenso Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently in Canada for the 2023 GLOBL JAM, and we’ve already got some early action, both good and bad.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Kentucky held a scrimmage today and won by 20 vs. what appears to be Team Africa.

Sadly, it came at a cost, as Jones reports that sophomore center Ugonna Oyenso injured his ankle and had to be helped off the court.

That’s about par for the course for a Kentucky program that’s had some pretty awful injury luck as of late. And it’s made worse by the fact that Aaron Bradshaw is out for several months after having foot surgery.

Hopefully, it’s nothing more than a minor sprain, but it certainly appears that Onyenso is doubtful to play Wednesday when Kentucky opens pool play vs. Team Germany.

If he is out, Tre Mitchell will be playing heavy minutes at center, while Justin Edwards would figure to get more playing time at the 4 spot. Jordan Burks has also been logging minutes at the 4 and 5 spots in practice, so it looks like we’ll see that in live game action this week if Onyenso sits out or plays limited minutes.

