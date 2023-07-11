Kentucky makes the cut for Patrick Ngongba

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of the best programs in the nation for developing big men.

Take a look at Bam Adebayo, DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Davis as examples. These former Cats have all been among the best big men in the NBA at one point or another.

This season, the Wildcats will be adding the top center in the class Aaron Bradshaw. Next season, they are in the running for the fourth-best center, Patrick Ngongba.

On Tuesday, Ngongba dropped his final eight programs, with Kentucky cracking the list, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Providence, Indiana, Kansas State, Duke, Michigan, Kansas, and UConn were also mentioned, a few of which also have good track records for developing big men into quality NBA talents.

Ngongba is playing his high school basketball at Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia. He is listed as the top player in the state and the 32nd player nationally.

According to MaxPreps, Ngongba averaged 14 points per game during the 2021-2022 season as a sophomore. He also had 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during that season.

With the Wildcats having two quality options at center, there is a chance Kentucky has some holdover at the position if either doesn’t feel like their draft stock is high enough or has solid NIL offers.

Nonetheless, expect Ngongba to have a spot in the rotation if he joins the Wildcats for the 2024-2025 season.

