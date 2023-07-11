Where Kentucky Football commits landed in the updated On3 rankings for 2024

The class of 2024 seemed to be starting off slowly for the Kentucky Wildcats, but over the last few months, that narrative has completely stalled.

With 14 players committed in the class, the staff has done well in landing some high-profile targets, as well as doing their due diligence in scouting to find the right player for the UK systems.

As college football quickly approaches and summer camps and circuits are mostly completed the national rankings websites are starting to update their rankings as we head into the start of summer football.

One of the first to give an update is On3, as they have ranked the top 300 players in the class.

Looking at the rankings Kentucky currently has five commitments that have landed inside the top 300, according to On3, with one player even ranking inside the top-75.

That player is none other than Cutter Boley. The quarterback commit helped lead off a string of players choosing Kentucky over the summer. In the rankings, he leads the way at No. 75 overall, followed by commits Terhyon Nichols (No. 115), Aba Seem (No. 262), Elijah Groves (No. 273), and recruiting target Hardley Gilmore (No. 287).

Another huge recruit left on the board for UK also made the rankings, as Brian Robinson checked in at No. 140 overall in the class.

Recruiting will pick back up soon as the college football season gets underway and official visits resume. Don't be surprised to see the Cats end up with several more players inside the top 300 by the end of the season.