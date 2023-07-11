Tuesday Headlines: Devin Leary as an NFL Prospect Edition

After Will Levis was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft just a few months ago, new Kentucky QB Devin Leary is being talked about in some draft circles.

Leary saw his name fall off some NFL radars after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last year at NC State. Now at Kentucky, with a chance to shine in the SEC, Leary could become an attractive target for NFL squads.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Leary as the #9 senior quarterback in college football, between two other SEC QBs in South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (8) and KJ Jefferson from Arkansas (10).

Next year is viewed as a strong QB class with Caleb Williams at USC and Drake Maye at UNC leading the way, along with guys like Michigan’s JJ McCarthy and Quinn Ewers at Texas being projected highly too.

Leary will have the stage to show what he can do in the SEC, and while he doesn’t have the physical traits of a guy like Will Levis, who saw his stock rise after a season in Liam Coen’s offense, Leary has a chance to put up better numbers and really shine in Coen’s system.

Who knows at what point, but I think we’ll hear Devin Leary’s name called in the 2024 draft.

Tweet of the Day

Sports Gambling in Kentucky will be available in person on September 7th and Online on September 28th — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 10, 2023

Dates are finally set for legal sports gambling in Kentucky

Headlines

Some interesting recruiting notes and roster tidbits - KSR

I’m thinking Reed Sheppard is going to turn some heads in Canada.

One question for each UK Football player at Media Days - Herald Leader

Definitely some good questions for the UK Football trio.

Karter Knox breaks down recruitment - Courier Journal

Doesn’t seem like it’s guaranteed to be Kentucky or Louisville.

UK Baseball’s Austin Strickland selected in 8th round of MLB Draft - Cats Pause

He can either begin his career with the Pirates or return to UK.

Tim Tebow to own a minor league hockey team - ESPN

Interesting new venture for the former Heisman winner.

Gerrit Cole, Zac Gallen to start All-Star game - Bleacher Report

Who ya got? AL or NL?

Pat Fitzgerald is out at Northwestern - Yahoo

He’s been the coach since 2006.

Ryan Day says NFL can be guidance for changing CFB landscape - CBS Sports

Does the Ohio State coach have a point?