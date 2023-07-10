Patrick Ngongba II offered by UK Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats may be in Toronto for this week’s GLOBL JAM, but that hasn’t stopped John Calipari from keeping busy on the recruiting trail.

This time, it’s class of 2024 center Patrick Ngongba II who has earned a scholarship offer from UK.

Ngongba announced the news Monday on Twitter.

Kentucky is the latest to offer Patrick Ngongba II, the biggest stock-riser of the spring and summer IMO.



Third blue blood offer in the last 40 days. https://t.co/bi35ZRPqlO — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 10, 2023

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Ngongba plays at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia. His highest recruiting ranking is 17th overall at ESPN, which also has him as a 5-star recruit ranked third among centers in 2024. On3 (36th), 247 Sports (32nd), and Rivals (32nd) have him as a 4-star prospect just outside the top 30 recruits.

As Travis Branham mentioned above, Ngongba has been one of the hottest recruits of the spring and early summer AAU season. He’s earned scholarship offers from the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Virginia Cavaliers, UConn Huskies, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

Ngongba becomes the 15th class of 2024 recruit to earn an offer from Kentucky. He was recently named one of the top performers at the Peach Jam by On3’s Jamie Shaw.

“Down the stretch of a close game, Patrick Ngonba was at his best. Team Takeover was able to go to the 6-foot-10 center on the block and know that something would happen,” Shaw wrote.

“Ngonba has a strong frame with great length and very soft touch and hands. In the second half of the game, Ngongba showed comfort going over his left and right shoulder. When his go-to move would get cut off, he showed he was comfortable with his counters to get the look.

“Ngongba finished with a team-high 12 points. While that number may not be super-impressive, the timing of his makes were. The No. 36 player in the 2024 On3 150 finished 6-for-8 from the field and also added 8 rebounds.”

Check out some highlights of Ngongba in action.

Pat Ngongba has cemented his status as one of the most dominant bigs in the 2024 class. @NgongbaPatrick



Memphis stats:



▫️ 18.8 PPG

▫️ 29-46 FG (63%)

▫️ 13-16 FT (81%)

▫️ 11.3 REBS

▫️ 2.8 APG

▫️ 1.8 BPG#EYBL2023 pic.twitter.com/PCTDwx9flZ — EliteYouthBasketball (@NikeEYB) May 30, 2023

Oh man, this makes me happy!



I was RAVING about Patrick Ngongba at EYBL Session 4 in Memphis and he was good once again at the Peach Jam.



In my opinion, one of the very best big men in the Class of 2024. https://t.co/cduJKiM5Eh — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) July 10, 2023

