How to watch Kentucky vs. Team Germany

It may be July, but we’re about to be treated to some Kentucky Basketball!

This year, the Wildcats were selected to represent Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL JAM Under-23 Tournament, which takes place at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre in Canada. Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15, followed by a bronze and gold medal championship game on July 16th.

First up, Kentucky will take on Team Germany on Wednesday, July 12th. Most of Germany’s players are guys who’ve attended overseas colleges and/or played professionally, but they do have one notable name in Simonas ‘Simas’ Lukosius.

A 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Lithuania, Lukosius began his American college career at Butler as a class of 2021 recruit. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 21.6 minutes per game as a freshman.

This past season, Lukosius averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. He shot 42.6% from the field and 37.8% from deep on 4.9 attempts per outing.

According to KenPom. Lukosius primarily played the 3 and 4 spots across his two years at Butler.

This offseason, Lukosius entered the transfer portal and ultimately committed to Cincinnati.

For the Wildcats, the real key to these games is simply getting a better feel for what they currently have. After all, Antonio Reeves is the only returner who played heavy minutes last season, while sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso are still pretty raw.

Oh, and can’t forget to mention Kentucky has seven (!) scholarship freshmen for next season, though Aaron Bradshaw won’t play this week while recovering from foot surgery.

With Bradshaw out, Kentucky will rely heavily on Onyenso and Tre Mitchell to hold down the fort in the frontcourt. Justin Edwards figures to get some run at the 4 spot, while Jordan Burks has been working at the 4 and 5 spots in practice for emergency depth.

Live from Toronto pic.twitter.com/dS0vbO8vj3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 10, 2023

Of course, we can’t forget about Kentucky’s loaded backcourt, which features a pair of incoming blue-chippers in DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham. Watching how well they play together, along with Reeves and Edwards, will be one of the biggest storylines for Kentucky in the GLOBL JAM.

What are you watching for when Kentucky takes the floor this week in Canada? Let us know in the comments section!

Kentucky Basketball vs. Team Germany

Start Time: 1:30 pm ET on July 12th, 2023

Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network will have live TV coverage of this game.

Live Online Stream: Go here for streaming options and free seven-day trials to watch CBS Sports Network online.

Rosters:

And here is a look back at John Calipari and various players previewing Kentucky’s trip in the GLOBL JAM.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go CATS!!!