Ugonna Onyenso believes this Kentucky team can make a “deep run”

During the offseason, there are few chances for the public to see the Kentucky basketball team. Therefore, the reports from the media or the select few that are able to watch the team practice is where most of the information comes from.

In recent seasons, those summer reports have talked about past players like Bryce Hopkins and Daimion Collins performing well and potentially having a larger than anticipated role. However, those never came to fruition, so it is wise to take the summer reports with caution.

With that said, when the players themselves say something, it carries more weight. On Thursday, Ugonna Onyenso, who is back for his second season at Kentucky, provided a little more insight into this year’s team when talking to the media.

“With this group of guys, how hard we want to play, I think we can make a really good run,” Onyenso said. One reason for that is that “everybody wants to live in the gym.” That can be telling of someone who was on the team last season.

Ugonna Onyenso says he has been impressed this summer and believes Kentucky could make a deep run this year.



"Everybody wants to live in the gym... With this group of guys, how hard we want to play, I think we can make a really good run."



Adds the freshmen have been "amazing". — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 6, 2023

Another reason for that is the “amazing” team chemistry this team is already creating. Onyenso even says it feels like the team has been “playing together for over a year now.”

Echoing what other Kentucky players have said, Ugonna Onyenso says the team chemistry has been "amazing".



"It's amazing seeing everybody coming together, playing like we've been playing together for over a year now." — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 6, 2023

Fortunately, this team can be seen in action for all to see next week in GLOBL Jam, which will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

2023 GLOBL JAM Team USA (Kentucky) CBS Sports Network Schedule

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada, 8:00 p.m. ET (tape delay July 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing), 8:00 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!!!