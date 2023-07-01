4-star recruit Elijah Groves commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to add to their 2024 football recruiting class, this time by adding 4-star athlete Elijah Groves out of Cross Plains (TN).

Groves chose the Wildcats over North Carolina State and Purdue. He was just coming off an official visit to NC State.

Defensive coordinator Brad White led the charge in the recruitment.

Groves is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising senior for East Robertson in Tennessee. He took official visits to both Purdue and NC State and an unofficial to Kentucky back in early June. Both Virginia Tech and Memphis tried late to get in on the recruitment.

247 Sports has Groves ranked 144th overall in his class while also being the second-best player in the state of Tennessee, and the 14th-best linebacker recruit.

Groves becomes the 11th commit in Mark Stoops’ 2024 class and the second ATH to commit, behind Jiquavious Marshall, who also recently committed.

Groves played a multitude of positions during his 2022 junior season, spending time at receiver, linebacker, and safety while also returning kicks.

On top of football, Groves also plays basketball and competes in track and field. Groves ran an 11.84 100-meter and a 23.90 200-meter while also high jumping 5’8. He also averaged 19.2 PPG during the 2022-23 hoops season and added 6.6 rebounds.

Groves was named All-Robertson County (Tennessee) Boys Basketball Player of the Year and has scored over 1,000 career points.

In the near future, a handful of Kentucky targets are expected to announce their college decisions, including 4-star CB Terhyon Nichols and 3-star EDGE Makai Byerson. 4-star EDGE Brian Robinson could also pull the trigger on his commitment very soon as well.

