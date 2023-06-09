Bleav in Kentucky previews Bat Cats’ clash with LSU Tigers

A busy week within UK Athletics means we’ve been treated to a Bleav in Kentucky double-header!

On the first episode, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow discussed the Bat Cats’ win over Indiana to advance to the Super Regionals!

Then on the second episode, the gang welcomed Blake Ruffino to the show to discuss Kentucky’s next opponent, the LSU Tigers, who the Cats will look to defeat for the program’s first College World Series berth.

There was plenty more to discuss, so listen to both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

