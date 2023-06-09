Recruiting expert picks Kentucky for Somto Cyril

As the Kentucky Wildcats look to finalize the 2023-24 roster in the coming weeks, one of the biggest names left on the board is Somto Cyril.

Currently a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Cyril is wrapping up an official visit to Kentucky, and he may eventually reclassify into 2023. He’s originally a 2023 recruit who was planning to take a post-graduate year with Overtime Elite.

However, that was before Kentucky started ramping up the pressure to get him to Lexington for next season, and it appears that’s going well.

247 Sports recruiting ace Travis Branham just logged a prediction in favor of Kentucky to land Cyril.

In addition, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is giving the Wildcats an 88% chance of landing the 7-foot Cyril.

For now, Cyril is ranked as high as 28th overall (Rivals) in the 2024 class and is a consensus four-star recruit. He has additional scholarship offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Oklahoma State Cowboys, among others.

One note on Somto Cyril: He walked with his friends at OTE graduation this spring but is still finishing up his last high school classes in summer school right now. So still a bit of work to do, but he could get it done to reclass if Kentucky succeeds in selling that idea today. https://t.co/KTY9EhthIG — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 8, 2023

As Kyle Tucker notes above, Cyril still has a few classes to knock out before being eligible for next season, which probably means he can’t take part in the July trip to Canada for the Globl Jam.

Still, this would be a major get for a frontcourt that currently has only Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw in terms of ‘true’ bigs for next season.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!