Mid-Major Player of the Year and former UK recruit Jordan Brown enters the transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats are in desperate need of veteran help, especially in the frontcourt.

Good thing they’ve got a new potential option in former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown.

On Friday, Brown opted to enter the transfer portal after a standout season at Louisiana.

Louisiana big man Jordan Brown has gone portaling, the portal told me.



The 6-11 grad transfer averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 boards last season.



Began his career at Nevada, transferred to Arizona and spent the last two at Louisiana.



Will be a huge addition up front for someone. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 9, 2023

Originally a five-star recruit in the class of 2018, Brown signed with Nevada coming out of high school when Eric Musselman was still running the program, so you have to think Arkansas will be in the mix this time around.

After not playing much as a freshman while Musselman left to become Arkansas’ head coach in the 2019 offseason, Brown opted to enter the transfer portal. It was here when Kentucky began recruiting Brown, though he ultimately signed with the Arizona Wildcats.

Brown would sit out the 2019-20 season due to the original NCAA transfer rules, then went on to become the 2020-21 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

However, Brown wanted a bigger role, so he hit the portal yet again before landing at Louisiana, where he’s been one of the top Sun Belt players over the last two years.

This past season, Brown racked up 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.8 assists per game. He was named the Lou Henson Player of the Year by College Insider, which honors the best NCAA Division I player in a mid-major conference.

I’d be surprised if Kentucky doesn’t at least reach out.

