Mid-Major Player of the Year and former UK recruit Jordan Brown enters the transfer portal

Brown was someone UK recruited the first time he was in the transfer portal.

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Louisiana vs Tennessee Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats are in desperate need of veteran help, especially in the frontcourt.

Good thing they’ve got a new potential option in former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown.

On Friday, Brown opted to enter the transfer portal after a standout season at Louisiana.

Originally a five-star recruit in the class of 2018, Brown signed with Nevada coming out of high school when Eric Musselman was still running the program, so you have to think Arkansas will be in the mix this time around.

After not playing much as a freshman while Musselman left to become Arkansas’ head coach in the 2019 offseason, Brown opted to enter the transfer portal. It was here when Kentucky began recruiting Brown, though he ultimately signed with the Arizona Wildcats.

Brown would sit out the 2019-20 season due to the original NCAA transfer rules, then went on to become the 2020-21 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

However, Brown wanted a bigger role, so he hit the portal yet again before landing at Louisiana, where he’s been one of the top Sun Belt players over the last two years.

This past season, Brown racked up 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.8 assists per game. He was named the Lou Henson Player of the Year by College Insider, which honors the best NCAA Division I player in a mid-major conference.

I’d be surprised if Kentucky doesn’t at least reach out.

