Paul Mulcahy drawing interest from Kentucky

We’re at the point in the offseason when most of the notable transfers are already off the board. That’s because the deadline to enter the portal and be eligible next season has already passed for non-graduates, though graduate transfers can enter the portal whenever they want.

The latest grad transfer to emerge is Rutgers point guard Paul Mulcahy, who has already been contacted by the Kentucky Wildcats, according to Adam Zagoria.

Mulcahy has also been contacted by the Michigan Wolverines, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Kansas State Wildcats.

A former three-star recruit in the class of 2019, Mulcahy has one year of eligibility remaining at his next school. He’s been a full-time starter for the last three seasons and can play the 1-3 spots.

According to KenPom, the 6-foot-7, 213-pound Mulcahy primarily played at the 3 in 2020-21, then the 2 in 2021-22, and finally was the starting point guard this past year. He can provide Kentucky with some much-needed depth at three different spots.

Last season, Mulcahy averaged 8.3 points on 41.6% shooting from the field while hitting 37% of his threes (1.8 attempts per game). He also chipped in 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per contest.

While Mulcahy could certainly be a huge get for the Wildcats, it’s hard to see them being a serious suitor with DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, and Rob Dillingham likely taking the bulk of the minutes at the 1-3 spots.

Then again, with no proven depth behind those three, perhaps Mulcahy will give Kentucky a serious look.

In the meantime, check out these videos to get a better feel for Mulcahy’s game.

