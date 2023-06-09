Arthur Kaluma to visit Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats will be getting a visit from one of the best players to hit the transfer portal this year, and not a moment too soon.

On Friday, news broke that Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma would visit Kentucky next week.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham had the news first.

Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma is expected to take a visit to Kentucky next week, a source tells @247SportsPortal.



The No. 2 available player in the transfer portal. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 9, 2023

The 6-foot-7 forward was a key piece for a Creighton team that almost went to the Final Four last season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three.

Before Creighton, Kaluma was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 overall player in the 2021 class.

According to KenPom, Kaluma primarily played at the 4 spot, though he occasionally got minutes at the 5. He’s exactly the kind of veteran this team needs, especially with the impending departure of Antonio Reeves, Kentucky’s only key player from last season that’s still technically on the roster.

We can only hope.

