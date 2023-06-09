Chris Livingston cancels workouts, may have received draft guarantee

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a powerhouse program for the last decade, producing numerous NBA stars. From this past roster, Cason Wallace is the only player expected to be a surefire first-round pick.

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and former five-star forward Chris Livingston have kept their names in the hat for the 2023 NBA Draft. Livingston is an intriguing prospect, as he showed ample size and shooting late in the season but didn’t bloom till late.

Livingston had numerous workouts scheduled, but per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he has canceled them.

That typically signifies that Livingston got a guarantee from a franchise that he will be drafted. It’s really the only reason a player that should want to get his name out there would cancel these types of workouts.

Here is Shams Charania’s note on the situation.

Sources: Kentucky’s Chris Livingston has cancelled all seven of his remaining workouts for the 2023 NBA Draft, fueling belief that he’s received a draft promise from a team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2023

Livingston averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to end his freshman season. He shot just 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from deep. The potential is there, but it wasn’t often on display at Kentucky.