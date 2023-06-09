Momentum growing for several Kentucky Football recruits

It is a huge weekend for the Kentucky Wildcats football program.

As summer camps have kicked off, it is now time for the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer for Mark Stoops’ program. With the majority of their top targets making the trip to Lexington, it appears that the staff is in a closing position for a couple of the players expected to be on campus this weekend.

First off is Willie Rodriguez. The 6-foot-4 225-pound tight end from Covington Catholic High School picked up an offer from the Cats in April, and ever since, the talented player has been seen as a UK lean. Even at Cutter Boley’s commitment, Rodriguez was the first player he mentioned as someone he was hoping would join him in Lexington.

That momentum continued this week, as Nick Roush of KSR submitted an RPM on On3 for Rodriguez to ultimately commit to Kentucky.

The three-star prospect will be on campus this weekend, and the BBN shouldn't have to wait too long to see another player added to the 2024 recruiting class. Alongside Rodriguez, momentum has also continued to grow for Brian Robinson.

How so? Well, according to a report by 247 Sports’ Tyler Calvaruso, the four-star edge rusher out of Youngstown (OH), has canceled a planned official visit to Penn State.

With a great relationship built between the Kentucky staff and Robinson, things are starting to shape up for him to ultimately end up in Lexington. But the staff will have to hold off the Michigan Wolverines.

It is starting to come down to the wire for the top-200 prospect, but it appears the Cats have the inside position to land the talented pass rusher.

Recruiting never stops in college football, and winning big recruitments such as these are how the Kentucky program can continue to climb the ladder of the SEC. Now all they have to do is close.

Come on down, fellas.