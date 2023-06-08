Thursday Headlines: Somto Cyril and Joey Hart begin UK Visits

Two key Kentucky targets are set to begin their visits with the Kentucky Wildcats today.

Somto Cyril and Joey Hart are scheduled to arrive on UK’s campus today.

Kentucky is hosting both OTE big man Somto Cyril and UCF decommit Joey Hart tomorrow.



John Calipari told Hart he likes to make offers in person. Hart just visited Indiana, getting calls from Texas, Notre Dame and others.



If offered, my guess is Hart’s a Cat. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 7, 2023

Hart, who comes from Linton, Indiana, decommitted from Central Florida and has reportedly drawn interest from the home-state Hoosiers as well as Texas. However, as Kyle alludes to in the tweet above, there is a lot of confidence that if Kentucky offers him, he will indeed be a Cat.

Cyril has recently drawn interest as a 2024 prospect who could reclassify to 2023.

Cyril is an Overtime Elite player where he averaged 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, but even more impressive: he averaged more than 3 blocks per game.

Both Cyril and Hart are key Kentucky targets, so these visits beginning today hold a lot of importance as Kentucky looks to fill out its 2023-24 roster.

