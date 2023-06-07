Flory Bidunga wants to visit Kentucky and make his college choice soon

The Kentucky Wildcats are working towards setting up a visit for one of the most dominant players in the nation.

Class of 2024 center Flory Bidunga is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall player and the No. 1 overall center, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

The five-star recruit has soared up the recruiting rankings since arriving in the United States back in August 2021 and has had top programs reach out, including the Michigan Wolverines, Kansas Jayhawks, Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, Auburn Tigers, and Kentucky, among others.

In an interview with Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, Bidunga talked about how his recruitment.

So far, Bidunga has taken visits to Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, Florida, Auburn, and Michigan State. Kentucky has been trying to get a visit scheduled, but the dates just haven’t worked out to this point.

However, there is clear mutual interest to get Bidunga to Lexington for a visit.

“We’re trying to figure out a date for a visit, they’ve been busy with their offseason stuff, and me too,” Bidunga said. “We’re going to find a day, and so far, so good. I have a really good relationship with the coaches, I love Coach (John) Calipari and Coach Orlando (Antigua). They’re always there for me.”

Kentucky’s pitch to Bidunga has been simple, Oscar Tshiebwe is also from the Congo, and we all know the success he had during his time in Lexington.

“It’s a great pitch, Oscar (Tshiebwe) is a pretty great player,” he said. “He averaged a double-double, which is a lot. They’ve been comparing me to him and that’s really exciting.”

Bidunga is not wanting his recruitment to linger on, however, and is wanting to make his decision before his senior year starts.

“I would like to make a decision before school starts, my senior year,” he said.

It will be interesting to see how this recruitment plays out, because whoever lands Bidunga will be getting a superstar talent.

You can check out everything Bidunga had to say here.

