Jordan Burks delays college announcement

The wait continues.

The Kentucky Wildcats were expected to receive a Wednesday commitment from four-star forward Jordan Burks, who plays for Hillcrest Prep in the Overtime Elite league.

However, Burks has decided to delay his announcement and will now make the call on Monday.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker still expects Kentucky to be the choice.

On the I AM ATHLETE podcast (@IAMATHLETEpod), it is announced that Jordan Burks will not announce his decision today.



Will make his announcement on Monday.



Burks is just coming off a visit to Kentucky. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 7, 2023

After a quick check, despite the delay in announcement, I still expect Jordan Burks to pick Kentucky. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 7, 2023

It’s unclear what led to Burks delaying his announcement, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything has changed in his recruitment. He’s coming off an official visit to Kentucky and was viewed as a virtual lock for the Wildcats had an announcement been made today.

Alas, John Calipari and his staff are still awaiting their first commitment of the offseason following the massive roster exodus for the NBA Draft and the transfer portal.

He will need to get stronger in order to really operate in the half court consistently, but Jordan Burks is pretty fluid w/ the ball in his hands. The 6'8" wing gives you another guy who can, in theory, start the break & give you a weapon in the open floor. Has some real talent. pic.twitter.com/uNADaomP0Z — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) June 6, 2023

