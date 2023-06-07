 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Burks delays college announcement

Kentucky is still searching for its first commitment of the offseason, though Jordan Burks is still expected to eventually pick the Cats.

By Jason Marcum
Jordan Burks Jordan Burks/On3

The wait continues.

The Kentucky Wildcats were expected to receive a Wednesday commitment from four-star forward Jordan Burks, who plays for Hillcrest Prep in the Overtime Elite league.

However, Burks has decided to delay his announcement and will now make the call on Monday.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker still expects Kentucky to be the choice.

It’s unclear what led to Burks delaying his announcement, so we’ll have to wait and see if anything has changed in his recruitment. He’s coming off an official visit to Kentucky and was viewed as a virtual lock for the Wildcats had an announcement been made today.

Alas, John Calipari and his staff are still awaiting their first commitment of the offseason following the massive roster exodus for the NBA Draft and the transfer portal.

