Wednesday Headlines: Jordan Burks Decision Day Edition

Kentucky basketball is in a prime spot to add wing scoring for the upcoming season. Former Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks requested his release back in March with the intent to play for another program. After visiting with Kentucky over the weekend, Burks is expected to announce his decision to play for the Wildcats this fall.

The 3-star prospect isn’t necessarily rated high in comparison to his fellow classmates already at Kentucky, but don’t let that fool you. From December to February, Burks played in 10 games in the Overtime Elite league. In those 10 games, Burks averaged over 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He showcased his ability to score against talented individuals but also proved he can play on the defensive end.

Burks is long and lanky. With his 6-9 frame, he’ll fit right in with talented wings such as Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw. Kentucky has lost so many players from last season’s roster that the opportunity for Burks to receive extended playing time grows each day.

If today goes as expected, Burks will announce his decision to be a Wildcat at noon ET and head coach John Calipari will feel much better about his team for the 2023-2024 season.

Tweet of the Day

Lot of excitement right now around the UK Football complex about the early 2024 recruiting class is going. Probably the most I have seen in 5-6 years



Big weekend upcoming — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 6, 2023

With this and UK Baseball, fans have to be feeling good.

Headlines

Tim Couch Deserves to be in College Football Hall of Fame - Vaught’s Views

I think we can all agree on this.

PGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour unify ‘under one umbrella’ - ESPN

Who seriously saw this one coming? Not me.

Happy birthday to Devin Burkes, hero of Kentucky’s Regional run - KSR

He was the weekend’s Most Outstanding Player.

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom to have surgery on UCL tear - ESPN

A career-changing injury for one of the best.

Cutter Boley throws at Tuesday’s Kentucky football camp - KSR

Still ecstatic that he’s coming to UK.

Luis Arraez raises average to .401 with two hits in Marlins’ win - ESPN

Could we see history?

Kentucky’s odds to win the College World Series - KSR

Tied for 10th-best is better than I would’ve thought.

Yankees to place Aaron Judge on 10-day IL with toe injury - ESPN

They’ll need their MVP back quick.