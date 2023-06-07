Kentucky In top 6 for offensive tackle Jordan Floyd

Class of 2024, three-star offensive tackle, Jordan Floyd has announced his final six schools, and Kentucky made the list, Floyd tells A Sea Of Blue.

The final six schools he is down to Kentucky, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.

The reason why he is down to those six schools is due to them keeping in contact with him the most. Floyd tells us why he is down to each of those schools.

UCF: “I just went on an official visit to UCF recently, and the first time I went there, I had got a good vibe from them, and after the first trip there, I’ve been in contact with Coach (Herb) Hand a lot, he came to my spring practice, so we have been staying in contact.”

USF: “I was talking to them over the phone a lot after they offered me, and we’ve been in contact also.”

Georgia Tech: “I am taking an OV (Official Visit) with them this weekend, and I have been in contact with Coach (Geep) Wade a lot.”

Mississippi State: “I’ve visited them a while back, and I got to talk to Coach (Will) Friend again because he was recruiting me at Auburn until he left for Mississippi State, so we caught back up on our old times.”

Florida State: “I went to Florida State twice a while back with Coach (Alex) Atkins, I talked to them, and I really like their staff.”

Kentucky: “I’ve been talking to the recruiter Coach (Chris) Collins and the Offensive Line Coach (Zach) Yenser, but yeah, they are real cool.”

At this time, there is no school that is sticking out to him, but when it gets closer to him making a decision, he will start to narrow down his list. Floyd did talk about what it was like to get an offer from Kentucky and experience a game in-person at Kroger Field.

“It was awesome,” Floyd tells A Sea Of Blue. “It was one of the first few schools to offer me. It was my first time being on campus, and it was cool. I got to see a real good game, and I got to know the coaching staff and got to see how they played.”

Floyd went into more depth about his connection to the coaching staff with Kentucky.

“Coach Yenser came to one of my spring practices and watched me work and watched me move and recorded me a little bit too, and I talked to him a couple of times, and Coach Collins came to the school a couple of times and I have talked to him a couple of times too,” Floyd says.

As for an official visit with Kentucky, he is not sure if he will be able to go on one this summer, but he hopes he will be able to during the season. Coach Collins is continuing to keep in contact and wants an official visit with Floyd.

Floyd does believe he could see himself playing at Kentucky due to the energy they give off, but there are factors on where he will be playing next.

“Development wise if they can develop me, education, distance, coaching staff, and the energy they can give off,” Floyd says.

As for when he may announce his commitment, Floyd is trying to announce it by early July, he tells us.

If Kentucky does get the offensive tackle, it will be big as they can start to improve the offensive line for the future.