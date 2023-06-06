Somto Cyril visiting Kentucky, could reclassify into 2023

The Kentucky Wildcats are in desperate need of another big man for the 2023-24 season. With no Oscar Tshiebwe, things not looking great for Arthur Kaluma, and seemingly no other options available in the portal, where do they turn?

Enter; Somto Cyril.

According to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Cyril will be visiting Lexington and the Kentucky Wildcats starting on Thursday.

2024 four-star center Somto Cyril will visit Kentucky starting Thursday, sources tell KSR



Reclass candidate for 2023. Eligible to enroll immediately — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 6, 2023

Cyril is yet another Overtime Elite kid, playing in the same league along with current Wildcat Rob Dillingham and Kentucky target Jordan Burks.

Cyril is ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2024 but graduated earlier this year, thus making him a reclass candidate, which the Kentucky coaching staff is almost certainly pushing for.

Cyril is built solid, standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds, he brings the muscle and physicality that Kentucky is losing in Oscar Tshiebwe. He holds offers from every school imaginable, including Kansas, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana, Georgetown, and more.

If Kentucky lands Jordan Burks and eventually, hopefully, Somto Cyril, we could see the start of a beautiful partnership between Overtime Elite, the University of Kentucky, and John Calipari.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.