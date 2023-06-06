Kentucky Reacts Survey: Which incoming basketball freshman are you most excited about?

Greetings BBN!

On this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we’re asking you which incoming UK Basketball freshman you are most excited about for the 2023-24 season.

The headliner is combo guard DJ Wagner, the son of Dajuan Wagner and someone Kentucky had to fight tooth and nail for to beat out Louisville.

Of course, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, and Aaron Bradshaw are also walking highlight-reels who will contend for the honor of being Kentucky’s best player next season.

And we can’t forget about Reed Sheppard, a McDonald’s All-American who looks poised to have a significant role off the bench next season.

So, who are you most excited about? Let us know in the poll below, and be sure to share it with your friends to get their opinions as well!

