Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball advances to Super Regionals

Good Morning BBN!

It was an exciting night in Lexington, as the Kentucky Wildcats Baseball team advances to the Super Regionals for just the second time in school history, as they knocked off the Indiana Hoosiers 4-2 on Monday night.

In what ended up being a true rubber match between the Cats and the Hoosiers, it was a big sixth inning that helped propel Kentucky to the next round of the tournament. Also, with some solid outings once again from Darren Williams and Mason Moore, the Hoosiers were left guessing all night and held them to only one hit with RISP all night.

Next up for the Cats are the No. 5 national seed, the LSU Tigers.

Earlier this season, Kentucky took one out of three in Baton Rouge from the Tigers. Now they will once again have to face off against the two top prospects in next month's MLB draft in Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.

Kentucky was competitive the last time these two clubs faces off. Now it’s down to the best two out of three. Can the Cats finally advance to Omaha? I know all of BBN is hoping so.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

No rest for the champion.



Less than 24 hours after his victory @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is caddying for former @OSUCowboyGolf teammate Zach Bauchou at U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/j6LdZxOGGt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2023

Hovland is awesome.

Headlines

Masai Russell Remains on The Bowerman Watchlist – UK Athletics

The graduate student remains on The Bowerman Watchlist ahead of the NCAA Championships.

Men’s Tennis’ Ayeni, Draxl Named ITA All-Americans – UK Athletics

After standout seasons helping lead the Wildcats to the national quarterfinals, Kentucky men’s tennis’ Liam Draxl and Alafia Ayeni were each named 2023 All-Americans in singles.

Tim Couch Named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot – UK Athletics

Legendary quarterback set seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 26 school records during his Wildcat career.

Kentucky defeats Indiana to win Lexington Regional - Cats Pause

Darren Williams and Mason Moore combined to hold the Hoosiers, who out-hit Kentucky 10-6 in Monday's final, to a woeful 1-for-15 clip with runners in scoring position.

Highly ranked OT visiting Lexington- KSR

Do the Cats have a chance at landing the No. 1 OT in the country?

Justin Edwards arrives on campus- KSR

Another Kentucky freshman has made his way to campus. Now we just wait for DJ Wagner.

Jordan Burks on campus for visit- Cats Pause

Burks is scheduled to commit on Wednesday.

Ohio State commit visiting Lexington- Cats Pause

Can the Cats get a flip from the Buckeyes?

NFL probes Colts player for possible betting- ESPN

Another betting situation in the NFL.

Oklahoma heads to the WCWS Final- ESPN

Can the Sooners win their third straight title?

NFC Rookie Sleepers heading into season- CBS

The NFL will be back soon enough.

Single Atom X-rayed For First Time in Breakthrough That Will ‘Transform the World’ - GNN

The best that current state-of-the-art synchrotron scanners can manage is to X-ray an attogram—about 10,000 atoms.

Little Boy Lost for 6 Days in Harsh Kenyan Wilderness is Rescued: ‘An Amazing Moment' - GNN

The boy faced a terrifying ordeal, lost for 6 days amid a territory 66% larger than Yellowstone, filled with elephants, buffalo, and rhinos.