Kentucky hosts Ohio State commit Sam Williams-Dixon for an official visit

Is Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow circling the wagons on a blue-blood commit? It sure seems so.

The Kentucky Wildcats are hosting Ohio State running back commit Sam Williams-Dixon on an official visit this week, per Justin Rowland. Williams-Dixon has been a Buckeye pledge since April.

Williams-Dixon is a three-star running back out of Columbus who chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, and more.

He’s one of three running backs committed to Ohio State for the 2024 class, which is cause for concern on Williams-Dixon’s part.

Can Vince Marrow flip a Columbus native, committed to the Scarlet and Grey, to come play for Big Blue Nation in Lexington? Well, step one is complete, as he is on campus for an official visit.

Kentucky does not have a running back committed for 2024 but does like Williams-Dixon enough to try and flip him. If Vince can land this big fish, it will just be another recruiting win for the Big Dog.