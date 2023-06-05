Olivier Nkamhoua down to West Virginia and Baylor

As the transfer portal continues to dry up, one of the last remaining players is officially off the board for the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to Trilly Donovan and Joe Tipton, Tennessee Volunteers transfer Olivier Nkamhoua is down to the West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears.

The 6-foot-9, 236-pound Nkamhoua was reportedly contacted by Kentucky when he initially entered the portal. However, it appears John Calipari was merely doing some due diligence, as there’s been no talk of the two being linked since then.

The fourth-year player out of Finland averaged 10.8 points on 51.3% shooting, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this past season for the Vols, who made it to the Sweet 16 before being bounced by FAU.

Those numbers don’t tell the full story, as Nkamhoua balled out in some of Tennessee’s biggest games last season, most notably in the Round of 32 win over Duke, going for 27 points on 10/13 shooting.

You have to wonder why it seems Kentucky didn’t make much of a push for Nkamhoua, given how thin and young the roster currently is. At least it appears Kentucky won’t have to face him next season, which will be the final year of eligibility for Nkamhoua.