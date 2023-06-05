David Jones and Isaiah Miranda are off the board for UK

Another transfer option is off the board for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Recently, St. John’s star David Jones emerged as a strong possibility for Kentucky. But recently, Memphis surged into the lead for the 6-foot-7 forward.

Then on Monday, Jones officially committed to the Tigers, according to Jon Rothstein.

Sources: St. John's grad transfer David Jones has committed to Memphis.



Averaged 13.2 PPG and 6.8 RPG last season.



A potential Player of the Year candidate in the American Athletic Conference. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2023

Depending on who you ask, Jones was someone Kentucky seemingly had a good shot at getting. There was buzz that Jones would have been a Wildcat weeks ago had John Calipari been willing to take his commitment.

While Jones certainly has some potential as a scoring wing who could also play the 4, he shot a mere 39.2% from the floor last season and 29.4% from deep. But at this point, he’s about as good as it’s gonna get in the transfer portal.

Jones isn’t the only transfer option that’s gone off the board in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, former NC State center Isaiah Miranda committed to Oklahoma State.

The 7-foot Miranda had declared for the NBA Draft and was in the transfer portal up until last Wednesday when he withdrew from it. There was buzz Kentucky was getting into the mix for his services after also showing interest in him during his high school career.

Alas, the former top-50 recruit in the 2022 class wasn’t exactly someone Kentucky could count on next season. After all, he was a mid-year enrollee last season at NC State and didn’t play at all before entering the portal, so he’s still a big unknown at the collegiate level.

However, just as was the case with Jones, Kentucky doesn’t currently have many options to fill out the roster, which has just two players with college experience in Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso that are confirmed for next season.

On to the next one.