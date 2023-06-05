Monday Headlines: Kentucky vs. Indiana Finale Edition

What a day it was yesterday for Kentucky baseball. The Wildcats put together a dominant, 10-0 performance over West Virginia in a win-or-go-home Game 5 of the Lexington Regional. Then, with their backs still against the wall, Kentucky later played Indiana in Game 6 to beat the Hoosiers 16-6 and force a Game 7 tonight.

, !!



F | UK 16, Indiana 6



18 innings down, 9 to go.#BBN, you can get your tickets in roughly an hour. Game time expected to be 6 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/xDgidJkEVa — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 5, 2023

Kentucky’s offense was the difference maker, with the Wildcats scoring more runs in each game on Saturday than they did in both games combined on Friday. With the bats scorching hot going into Monday night’s game, Kentucky fans have to feel good about their team’s chances to put together and capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

The Wildcats’ pitching continues to be the backbone of their team and they’ll need to continue that if they hope to advance and make history for their program, as they’re the only member of the Southeastern Conference to have never reached the College World Series.

Tonight’s winner-take-all game against Indiana is scheduled to begin at 6PM ET. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets via this link and a broadcast channel remains TBD.

Sent it to Monday. pic.twitter.com/MktK4irseK — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 5, 2023

Highlights from Kentucky’s offensive clinic Sunday evening.

