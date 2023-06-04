Jordan Burks currently on visit to Kentucky, will announce decision Wednesday

Well, that was fast.

Two days ago, most of the Big Blue Nation probably had no idea who Jordan Burks is.

Now, he looks like a very likely addition to the Kentucky Wildcats’ roster for the 2023-24 season.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Burks is currently on campus for an official visit with Kentucky, and the four-star forward will make his college commitment Wednesday at noon ET.

.@hillcrest_prep standout Jordan Burks (@Jordanburks123) is in Lexington for his official visit, source tells KSR



Commitment date scheduled for Wednesday at noon ET with @IAMATHLETEpod — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 5, 2023

The 6-foot-9, 180-pound Burks is ranked 101st overall, 23rd among small forwards, and 10th in the state of Florida in the 2023 class via On3. ESPN ranked him 19th among small forwards and third among Sunshine State prospects.

Burks played for Overtime Elite’s Hillcrest Prep in Decatur (AL), the same league Rob Dillingham played in this past season, and initially pledged to Ole Miss before decommitting this offseason, primarily due to Kermit Davis being fired and replaced with Chris Beard. He held additional offers from the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

After missing out on several transfers this offseason while also losing nine(!) scholarship players, Kentucky is in badly in need of bodies. At this point in the year, there are obviously not going to be many high school seniors still uncommitted, but you could certainly argue Burks is the best one.

And Kentucky is also hosting three-star recruit Joey Hart this week and looks like the favorite in this recruitment.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!!