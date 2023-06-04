Knicks announce Julius Randle has successful ankle surgery

The New York Knicks, behind the efforts of stars Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, were able to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They even knocked off the 4-seeded Cavaliers, then fell to the Miami Heat, who are representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

It was a successful campaign for the Knicks, and Randle played a considerable part. Having had relatively good luck with injuries throughout his career, Randle did have a successful ankle surgery Friday.

The Knicks PR team announced that and gave a timeline for his return Saturday.

Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) June 3, 2023

The 6-foot-8 28-year-old forward earned his second All-Star appearance this past season. He ended up playing in 77 games, marking his third straight season topping 70.

He averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game and coupled that with 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as well. His shooting also improved drastically, helping the Knicks' offense tremendously.

Randle should have little setback from this injury and will likely continue to be a force in the Big Apple for years to come.

