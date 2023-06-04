Sunday Headlines: Joey Hart and Jordan Burks visiting Kentucky Basketball

Finally, it looks like Kentucky Basketball will be adding to the 2023-24 roster.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Kentucky reportedly has a silent commitment from a class of 2023 recruit that will be announced this coming week.

Jones also made sure to note it is not Jordan Burks, a former Ole Miss pledge who is also rumored to be considering Kentucky.

It isn’t the kid from Overtime Elite (Jordan Burks)…he may be coming too but that is not the name I have been told https://t.co/K2u8s8rTOS — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 4, 2023

At this point, John Calipari and Kentucky just need to add some bodies, so it’s good to see someone is likely coming down the pipe.

So, who could it be?

Well, according to Jeff Goodman, three-star guard Joey Hart is visiting this coming week.

Joey Hart, a 6-5 wing from Linton-Stockton High in Indiana who de-committed from UCF, plans to visit Kentucky next week, source told @Stadium. Indiana and Rutgers also in mix, per source. Hart shot 41 percent from 3 this past season and also led UAA in 3’s made. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 4, 2023

Hart, a three-star recruit from Linton (IN), is a former UCF pledge with additional offers from Wichita State, Northwestern, Illinois State, Drake, and Loyola-Chicago, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is ranked seventh in the state of Indiana and 29th among shooting guards in 2023.

And there’s this from Andrew Slater, so it looks like Hart is the guy.

But wait, there’s more! Travis Branham reports that four-star forward Jordan Burks will visit Kentucky this week.

Averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists, shot 53% from 2, 30% from 3 as a first team All-OTE guy this season. https://t.co/12qEvodMtf — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 4, 2023

On3 has the 6-foot-9, 180-pound Burks ranked 101st overall in the 2023 class. He played for OTE’s Hillcrest Prep in Decatur (AL) and initially pledged to Ole Miss while holding additional offers from Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Marquette, Virginia Tech, DePaul, and Illinois, among others.

We shall see.

