Class of 2024 safety Kal-El Pascal on “surprising” offer from Kentucky

With it being a little under seven months until players can officially sign their National Letter of Intent, the Kentucky Wildcats are still offering players for the class of 2024 as they look to bolster their roster, including a big get with Cutter Boley reclassifying to the 2024 class recently.

Kentucky offered safety Kal-El Pascal on Monday, May 8th, and when Pascal got the offer, he was “surprised,” saying it came out of nowhere.

“I was honestly shocked and surprised because I’ve never been in contact with them, and for them to notice me is surprising, but I’m thankful,” Pascal told A Sea Of Blue.

Since Kentucky recently just offered, Pascal has not been in much contact with the coaches.

“I haven’t really talked to [the] Kentucky coaches, but I’m starting to get in contact [with] them,” Pascal says.

Although Kentucky is getting involved a tad late, Pascal is still wanting to go camping and take a visit to Kentucky’s campus.

“I’m planning on going to their camp and possibly taking an official there,” Pascal says.

Pascal’s goal is to cut his list soon and commit before the regular season starts.

If Kentucky wants to start recruiting Pascal, they better jump on it, as he has told A Sea Of Blue the schools he is currently interested in.

“Ohio State is a top school that I find interesting, and FSU (Florida State University) was a favorite school growing up along with UM (University of Miami), but things change every now and then,” he said.

For Pascal’s recruitment, it sounds as if he will have his mind made up before high school football season begins, which is in late August

