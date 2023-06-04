2025 linebacker KJ Brown discusses offer from Kentucky and visit

Class of 2025 outside linebacker KJ Brown spoke to A Sea Of Blue on his recent offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as his visit to the campus back in March.

When Brown first received the phone call from coach Vince Marrow, he was expecting Marrow to just offer an invite to a summer camp. However, Marrow offered a scholarship to Brown, which was a very special experience.

“When I was on the phone with coach (Vince) Marrow, I honestly just thought he was going to say he wants to see me down at a camp, but after he said he’s gonna offer me, it really opened up my eyes about where I could be at and what I could really do with football. It felt great getting my first SEC offer,” Brown told A Sea Of Blue.

Although since getting the offer, Brown hasn’t been in contact with the coaching staff as much. Given he is only a rising junior, he will have plenty of time to be in contact with the staff and also to improve his game.

“Since getting my offer, I haven’t really talked to them much, but coach (Vince) Marrow said he’s got faith in me and can’t wait to see how I fill out and play,” Brown said.

Brown also added that he did visit Kentucky’s campus, before he ever got offered, back in March. He really enjoyed the trip and hopes to visit again soon.

“I enjoyed it a lot, I loved the atmosphere and how the team rolled, the facilities were also really nice, and I felt welcomed and just overall loved it,” Brown said. “I’m trying to get back down to Kentucky for another visit.

“I’m really interested in any school that wants me to play for them and think I can contribute to the team,” he added.

With Kentucky just now getting into the game with Brown, we can expect some official visits this upcoming year as he gets to learn about the college and football program more.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!