John Calipari not closing the door on UK Basketball adding another transfer

Have the Kentucky Wildcats finalized the 2023-24 men’s basketball roster?

With the recent addition of West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell, along with news that Somto Cyril will remain in the 2024 class, it seemed like that was the end of any more roster additions being made.

However, there could be a big-name graduate transfer emerge at any moment in today’s world of college sports. And during his Friday press conference, Cal admitted that you can never say never as far as another roster addition goes...

“Will we do anything else? I don’t believe so. But what if this happens and that happens? Maybe we would. It’s a little different environment,” said Cal.

Taking it even further, Cal predicted around 10 more transfers would emerge in the coming weeks and months after more players graduate following summer semesters.

“I would say 10 more transfers will happen, maybe in August.”

So yeah, Cal definitely isn’t closing the door on one more addition being made. My guess is he’d consider adding another big man to bolster what’s still a thin frontcourt in terms of depth and experience.

Today I asked about the importance of returning Antonio Reeves and adding Tre Mitchell. I also asked if the roster was done.



Coach answered but also elaborated on the transfer portal and late additions and much more take a listen to this 4 minute clip. pic.twitter.com/LP0YvXaClq — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) June 30, 2023

