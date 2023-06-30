Friday Headlines: Mitch Barnhart Ranked SEC’s Most Important Person Edition

The opinion of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart varies quite a bit depending on the UK fan you’re speaking with. Some love him, while some aren’t big fans.

One thing is clear: He’s obviously important to the Southeastern Conference. Pat Dooley is a columnist for Gators Wire and recently ranked his 12 most important members of the SEC. He ranked Barnhart No. 1, ahead of Auburn AD John Cohen and Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon.

Barnhart has been with Kentucky for 20 years. He’s hired John Calipari and Mark Stoops, two coaches who have brought a lot of success to both the men’s basketball and football teams over the last decade. The other sports that make up UK Athletics have also seen lots of success — success even further than basketball and football. His current stance on NIL and (former) stance on beer sales at Kroger Field haven’t exactly been popular amongst Big Blue Nation. But he is clearly valuable and has done a good job putting UK Athletics in a position to succeed.

Is he the most valuable person in the SEC, though? What’s your opinion of Barnhart? Do you think there is someone else you deem more valuable? See Dooley’s full list below.

Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky AD Jimmy Sexton, Agent Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner Bobby Petrino, Texas A&M assistant Dawn Staley, South Carolina John Cohen, Auburn AD (former Barnhart pupil) Tommy Rees, Alabama offensive coordinator Kirby Smart, Georgia HC Zac Selmon, Miss. State AD Nick Saban, Alabama HC Jayden Daniels, LSU QB Billy Napier, Florida HC

Tweet of the Day

Your 2023 NL All-Star starters pic.twitter.com/igdWMYLEvu — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2023

Did your favorite player make the cut?

Headlines

UK Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2023 – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced Thursday, with Robin Ewing Bodem (gymnastics), Chris Chenault (football), Danielle Galyer Day (swimming), Dick Parsons (baseball/basketball), Rajon Rondo (basketball) and Ryan Strieby (baseball) chosen for induction.

Julius Randle Remains a Big John Calipari Fan - Vaught’s Views

How has it already been nine years since he played at UK?

Laney Frye Punches Ticket to 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur – UK Athletics

For the third straight summer, Laney Frye has punched her ticket to the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games by NFL - ESPN

Significant loss for Trevor Lawrence.

Cousino Named Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator - Vaught’s Views

Former UK baseball player returns to Lexington.

James Harden opts in; 76ers to explore trade - ESPN

Where will he play next?

Kentucky WBB releases nonconference schedule for 2023-24 - KSR

Taking a look at who the Lady Wildcats will face.

NFL suspends four players for gambling violations - ESPN

Will we start to see even more of this?

Jai Lucas, former UK assistant, promoted to Duke Associate HC - KSR

That didn’t take long.

Kyrie Irving free agency landing spots - CBS Sports

Will he remain in Dallas or join another team?