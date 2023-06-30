Anthony Brown poised to make an impact as a true freshman

For the last decade or so, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Football program have established a reputation of pounding the run game and relying heavily on a stud in the backfield to move the chains.

But with the return of Liam Coen and the added firepower on offense, it’s possible that the Wildcat passing game will look much more fluid in 2023 despite losing an NFL talent like Will Levis under center.

The SEC already got a peek at the young talent UK has at the wide receiver position when Dane Key and Barion Brown both showed flashes of brilliance last season.

This year, it’ll be another true freshman looking to make his mark in the best football conference in America.

Four-star recruit Anthony Brown was pegged by 247 Sports as one of 100 true freshmen that will make an impact on the 2023 college football season.

Brown was rated as a top 10 prospect in the state of Ohio, where he had a very decorated high school career. He held offers from powerhouse programs like Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State.

At 5-foot-10 and 168 pounds, Brown is known to be versatile, so it’s expected that Liam Coen will find ways to get him involved in the game plan at different spots on the field.

Here is what the 247 Sports article written by Chris Hummer said about Anthony Brown’s likelihood to make an impact this season.

Top247 Rank: 89 rating, No. 66 WR

Kentucky had a pair of standout true freshmen receivers a year ago in Dane Key and Barion Brown, and they could have another in 2023 in Anthony Brown. Someone with immense high school production (1,626 yards, 20 touchdowns) and proven speed (11.22-second 100-meter dash), the 5-foot-10, 168-pound Brown is a versatile playmaker who can line up anywhere. He impressed this spring for Kentucky and looks like all but a lock for the two deep.

You can read the rest here and learn about the other 99 players, which is broken down by conference.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!