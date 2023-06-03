Boogie Fland planning visit to Kentucky

The talk around the Kentucky Wildcats is currently about filling out the 2023-24 roster. Despite all that talk, it is AAU season, and recruiting never stops.

One player on the staff's big board for the class of 2024 is five-star point guard, Boogie Fland. After an impressive start to his summer on the EYBL tour, Fland is now starting to get in the process of scheduling official visits.

According to a report by Joe Tipton of On3, Fland is looking to come to Lexington in September to check out the UK campus.

Five-star Boogie Fland, the No. 1 PG in 2024, has scheduled an official visit to Indiana and plans to visit Kentucky during the first week of September, per source.



Alabama, UConn, and Oregon are on the table as potential visits, while his recruitment continues to remain open.… pic.twitter.com/YMByRPVJ7x — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 2, 2023

With a visit to Indiana already scheduled, according to Tipton, Fland would also like to potentially check out Alabama, Oregon, and UCONN.

Currently, Fland is the top point guard target for the Cats in the 2024 class, as they look to lock down the No. 1 recruiting spot once again.

If John Calipari can land Fland, alongside players like Tre Johnson, that No. 1 class could get locked up rather quickly.

Fland is currently ranked as a five-star player and is considered the No. 6 overall player in the class of 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

