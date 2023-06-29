2023 UK Athletics Hall of Fame class announced

The 2023 UK Athletics Hall of Fame class has been announced, as the following former Kentucky Wildcats will be enshrined this fall:

Robin Ewing Bodem - Gymnastics

Chris Chenault - Football

Danielle Galyer Day - Swimming

Dick Parsons - Baseball & Basketball

Rajon Rondo - Basketball

Ryan Strieby - Baseball

The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 29-30. That’s when the football Cats play host to the Florida Gators in what’s easily among Kentucky’s biggest games of the 2023 season, so it’s certain to be an incredible atmosphere in Lexington that weekend!

Below is each athlete’s UK Athletics profile.

Robin Ewing Bodem, Gymnastics, 1994-97

One of the most decorated competitors in UK gymnastics history … Second Wildcat in program history to earn All-America honors in 1996 … All-America Second Team … Third Wildcat in program history to individually qualify for the NCAA National Championships … She was a leader on the UK team that produced the school’s first top-four finish at the SEC Championships in 1996, a feat which has only since been matched in 2018 and 2021 … Also a part of UK’s third-place finish at the 1996 NCAA Regionals, surpassed only by second-place finishes in 2018 and 2023.

Chris Chenault, Football, 1985-88

Four-year standout is the second-leading tackler in school history … Totaled 482 tackles as a Wildcat, including 15 tackles for loss … Also had three interceptions in his career, returning one for a touchdown … Made 134 stops as a senior, earning All-SEC second team honors … Had a career-best 160 stops as a junior … Made 93 tackles as a sophomore, earning a spot on the Football News Sophomore All-America Team … Burst on the scene with 92 tackles in his first playing season … Named Freshman All-America first team by Football News.

Thank you UK. Thank you committee. Thank you Mr. Barnhart. This makes so many so happy. pic.twitter.com/EpUcDySQX7 — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) June 29, 2023

Danielle Galyer Day, Women’s Swimming and Diving, 2014-17

First and only Kentucky swimmer to win a national championship, winning the 200 backstroke in 2016 ... Her time of 1:49.71 was the sixth-fastest in American swimming history … Four-time first-team All-American and four-time NCAA Championships qualifier ... Two-time Elite 90 Award recipient (2016, 2017) for the highest grade-point average of any competitor at the national championship event ... 2015 SEC champion in the 200 backstroke ... 2015 All-SEC first team ... 2016, 2017 All-SEC second team ... Two-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2015, 2016) ... 2015-16 USA Swimming National Team Member ... Still ranks second in program history in both the 100 and 200 backstroke ... 2016, 2017 CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American At-Large.

Dick Parsons, Baseball 1958-61; Men’s Basketball 1958-61; Baseball Head Coach 1970-72; Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach 1970-80

All-America shortstop in baseball and three-year letterman in men’s basketball, he later coached in both sports as well … Earned All-America honors in baseball after batting .400 as a senior … Two-year first-team All-SEC … NCAA All-District as a junior and senior … Helped team to a three-year record of 53-24 … In basketball, he scored 511 points in three varsity seasons … Helped the hoops Cats to a 61-19 record and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament … Team captain in both sports … Was baseball head coach from 1970-72, posting two winning records in his three seasons … Men’s basketball assistant coach for 11 seasons, including the 1978 national champion team… Longtime high school coach who has been inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

Rajon Rondo, Men’s Basketball, 2004-05 and 2005-06

Led the Wildcats to the 2005 SEC regular-season championship after posting a school-record 87 steals as a freshman … Named to SEC All-Freshman Team that season … In sophomore season, in 2006, he led the Wildcats in assists (167), total rebounds (209), points scored (380) and steals (69) … Received All-SEC second team honors while also being named to the Academic All-SEC Team … Drafted 21st overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns … Played 16 years in the NBA, winning NBA championships with Boston and Los Angeles … Four-time NBA All-Star … Four-time selection on the NBA All-Defensive Team … Named to the 2012 All-NBA Team … Led the league in assists for three years and led the league in steals one season.

Ryan Strieby, Baseball, 2006

Led UK to its first SEC championship in 2006, becoming the first SEC Player of the Year in program annals … Led the team in doubles (22), homers (20), RBI (77), total bases (164), slugging (.704) and on-base percentage (.473) … Ranks among the UK single-season record holders in each category … Named a first team All-America first baseman by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the College Baseball Hall of Fame and Louisville Slugger … All-SEC first team and All-South Region first team by the ABCA … A fourth-round draft pick of the Tigers in 2006, played 10 seasons of minor-league baseball.