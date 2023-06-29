Kentucky offers top 10 recruit Caleb Wilson

John Calipari continues to lay the groundwork for potentially another top-ranked recruiting class in 2025.

The NBPA Top 100 Camp is currently going on, and on Thursday, Calipari offered one of 2025’s top forwards.

Caleb Wilson is currently ranked as the No. 7 overall player and is the No. 5 overall power forward, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings, and the 6-foot-9 big now has an official offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward plays at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Georgia. Wilson’s other scholarship offers include the North Carolina Tar Heels, Indiana Hoosiers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Missouri Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others. His highest recruiting ranking is No. 5 overall at Rivals.

On Thursday, Kentucky’s staff was at the NBPA Top 100 Camp to watch Wilson take on Cooper Flagg, who is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in 2025.

In the matchup, Wilson poured in 13 points while drilling two threes and shooting 5/7 from the field.

Wilson had two games on Thursday, where the Georgia native averaged 11.5 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field.

The 2025 class is loaded at the power forward position, with the top three players all being listed as power forwards.

Wilson put on a show Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and would be a massive get for Calipari’s 2025 recruiting class.

Kentucky has offered 2025 F Caleb Wilson after watching him today at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He averaged 11.5 PPG & 8.0 RPG on 59% shooting in 2 games today, including 13 points with 2 3’s & 5-7 FG in this afternoon’s matchup against Cooper Flagg. Georgia’s top prospect in 2025. pic.twitter.com/1CrwVfuAbU — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) June 29, 2023

