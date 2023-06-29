 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kentucky Basketball roster jersey numbers set, and early practice highlights

Jersey numbers are set as the season inches closer.

By Adam Haste
Providence v Kentucky Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 roster could be set as the team gets set to play in the GLOBL JAM event in Canada next month.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account revealed the jersey numbers that each player will be wearing this upcoming season.

Here are the numbers each player went with.

  • 0: Rob Dillingham
  • 1: Justin Edwards
  • 2: Aaron Bradshaw
  • 3: Adou Thiero
  • 4: Tre Mitchell
  • 12: Antonio Reeves
  • 13: Grant Darbyshire
  • 14: Brennan Canada
  • 15: Reed Sheppard
  • 20: Joey Hart
  • 21: DJ Wagner
  • 22: Walker Horn
  • 23: Jordan Burks
  • 25: Kareem Watkins
  • 33: Ugonna Onyenso

It is worth noting that John Calipari could still add more pieces to the roster for this season. But as the roster currently stands, these are the numbers that the players will be wearing.

Oh, and Kentucky gave us some early practice highlights.

Enjoy!

