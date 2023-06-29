Kentucky Basketball roster jersey numbers set, and early practice highlights

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 roster could be set as the team gets set to play in the GLOBL JAM event in Canada next month.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account revealed the jersey numbers that each player will be wearing this upcoming season.

Here are the numbers each player went with.

0: Rob Dillingham

1: Justin Edwards

2: Aaron Bradshaw

3: Adou Thiero

4: Tre Mitchell

12: Antonio Reeves

13: Grant Darbyshire

14: Brennan Canada

15: Reed Sheppard

20: Joey Hart

21: DJ Wagner

22: Walker Horn

23: Jordan Burks

25: Kareem Watkins

33: Ugonna Onyenso

It is worth noting that John Calipari could still add more pieces to the roster for this season. But as the roster currently stands, these are the numbers that the players will be wearing.

Oh, and Kentucky gave us some early practice highlights.

Enjoy!

