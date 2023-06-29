Thursday Headlines: Modernizing UK Basketball Edition

Technology in sports continues to evolve, and staying at the top of the game means staying on top of new technology.

For UK Basketball, it seems like the Wildcats program is utilizing a new piece of technology looking at shooting analytics.

Tristan Paris noted on Twitter that the system is called the Noah Shooting System and provides instant feedback on shot arc and placement.

In the background, you can notice Kentucky using a new shooting analytic software.



It is called the “Noah Shooting System”, and it helps track shots in real time.



It works by using a sensor above the rim to measure shots anywhere on the court, providing instant feedback for… pic.twitter.com/AtVdyChLtT — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 29, 2023

According to Pharis, the system is currently used by most of the NBA (26/30 teams), as well as at programs like Alabama and Virginia.

And here’s some more about the system.

Here is an informational video on “Noah” directly from the company. pic.twitter.com/P3SdYfbG1n — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 29, 2023

Overall, such technology should be beneficial to help the players and coaches get a deeper look at the offense and work on minor details to help improve their game.

Tweet of the Day

These were the starting lineups the last time Kentucky played Miami (12/6/2008). pic.twitter.com/iBUE3RSbHP — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) June 28, 2023

It’s been a while...

Headlines

Kentucky Head Swim Coach Lars Jorgensen Resigns Amid Reported Investigation - SwimSwam

Kentucky head swim coach Lars Jorgensen resigned Wednesday after more than a decade in Lexington, sparking a national search for his replacement.

Kentucky Set to Host Miami in Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge - UK Athletics

Kentucky will host Miami, a 2023 Final Four participant, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Kentucky logs sixth straight top-20 finish in Learfield Director's Cup standings - CatsPause

The Wildcats have finished inside the top 30 now in 11 straight years.

Which recent UK Football players could be in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame? - Herald Leader

There are some interesting debates.

Council looking to shorten transfer portal windows - KSR

The window length could be cut in half under this proposal.

NFL expected to suspend players this week for gambling - ESPN

Isaiah Rodgers from the Colts is the big name in that group.

James Harden likely headed back to Philly - Bleacher Report

After rumors of a Houston reunion, it looks like he’s coming back to Philly.

Simone Biles is set to return to competition - Yahoo

It’s been about 2 years since we've seen the gold-medal gymnast in competition.

Travis Kelce says 80 percent of NFL players use cannabis - CBS Sports

Other players in the past have estimated even higher.