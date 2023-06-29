2025 QB Stone Saunders includes Kentucky in final list

How big of an addition was Liam Coen back to Lexington?

Not only did he land Cutter Boley, one of the top quarterback prospects in the country for 2024, but now highly touted quarterback Stone Saunders is considering Kentucky as well.

Saunders recently released his list of final five schools and included the Kentucky Wildcats, along with Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Miami. Good company for the Cats there.

Saunders is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and is the No. 22 ranked QB prospect in the nation.

From Harrisburg (PA), Saunders won Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and a state championship while tossing for over 3500 yards, 54 total touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Saunders spoke to On3 a little about what he likes in Kentucky;

Kentucky Wildcats: “Kentucky has Coach Coen,who runs a very pro style offense and Coach Stoops and staff has made it a family-like feel to Kentucky.”

Saunders to Kentucky seems like a very real possibility at this point in time, and it’s all due to Liam Coen and his success with Will Levis in just one season (so far) in Lexington.

