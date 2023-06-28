Caleb Redd commits to Kentucky

How about a hump day Yahtzee!?

The Kentucky Wildcats’ recent recruiting spree in the class of 2024 just got another addition in the form of three-star edge defender Caleb Redd.

Redd announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Redd hails from St. Louis (MO) and plays at DeSmet High School. He’s currently ranked 814th overall, 53rd among edge defenders, and 11th in the state of Missouri by 247 Sports Composite. He’s projected to be more of a 3-4 outside linebacker than a 4-3 defensive end at the college level.

Redd commits to Kentucky while holding additional scholarship offers from the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, and Pittsburgh Panthers, among others.

Kentucky’s 2024 class now includes:

ATH Quavo Marshall

RB Tovani Mizell

K/P Jacob Kauwe

QB Cutter Boley

IOL Aba Selm

OT Hayes Johnson

LB Antwan Smith

IOL Jadon Lafontant

EDGE Caleb Redd

TE Willie Rodriguez

Kentucky safeties coach Frank Buffano is the lead recruiter for Redd.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!