Kentucky to host Miami in first ACC/SEC Challenge

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Miami Hurricanes in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, it was announced Wednesday.

This game will take place on November 28th at 7:30 pm ET in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A TV channel designation will be announced at a later date.

This will be the fifth all-time matchup between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 at Rupp Arena on December 6th, 2008.

The Hurricanes are coming off a Final Four berth after beating Texas to win the Midwest Region. They finished last season 29-8 after losing to UConn in the national semifinals.

Currently, Jon Rothstein’s preseason college basketball rankings have Miami ranked No. 9 and Kentucky No. 21.

Here is Rothstein’s early snapshot of the Hurricanes’ roster.

Projected Starting 5:

G Nijel Pack

G Bensley Joseph

G Wooga Poplar

F Matthew Cleveland

C Norchad Omier

Projected Bench: AJ Casey, Christian Watson, Jakai Robinson, Kyshawn George, Michael Nwoko, Paul Djobet

Key Newcomers: Michael Nwoko, Kyshawn George, Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Paul Njobet

Key Losses: Jordan Miller, Harlond Beverly, Isaiah Wong

2023 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Wednesday, Nov. 29