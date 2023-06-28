Kentucky to host Miami in first ACC/SEC Challenge

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Miami Hurricanes in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, it was announced Wednesday.
This game will take place on November 28th at 7:30 pm ET in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A TV channel designation will be announced at a later date.
This will be the fifth all-time matchup between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 at Rupp Arena on December 6th, 2008.
The Hurricanes are coming off a Final Four berth after beating Texas to win the Midwest Region. They finished last season 29-8 after losing to UConn in the national semifinals.
Currently, Jon Rothstein’s preseason college basketball rankings have Miami ranked No. 9 and Kentucky No. 21.
Here is Rothstein’s early snapshot of the Hurricanes’ roster.
Projected Starting 5:
- G Nijel Pack
- G Bensley Joseph
- G Wooga Poplar
- F Matthew Cleveland
- C Norchad Omier
Projected Bench: AJ Casey, Christian Watson, Jakai Robinson, Kyshawn George, Michael Nwoko, Paul Djobet
Key Newcomers: Michael Nwoko, Kyshawn George, Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Paul Njobet
Key Losses: Jordan Miller, Harlond Beverly, Isaiah Wong
2023 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
Tuesday, Nov. 28
- LSU at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
- Missouri at Pitt, 7 p.m.
- Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
- Notre Dame at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
- Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
- NC State at Ole Miss, 9 p.m.
- Clemson at Alabama, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
- Tennessee at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
- Texas A&M at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.
- Florida at Wake Forest, 7:15 p.m.
- Duke at Arkansas, 9:15 p.m.
- Virginia Tech at Auburn, 9:15 p.m.
- Georgia at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.
- Boston College at Vanderbilt, 9:15 p.m.
