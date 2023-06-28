Wednesday Headlines: First Look at the 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball Roster Edition

It was just a few weeks ago when Kentucky fans were ready to see head coach John Calipari go after losing out on multiple transfer candidates and watching several former Kentucky Wildcats leave for the NBA Draft. While some UK fans may still feel that way, Calipari has impressed over the last couple of weeks with some late additions to this fall’s roster.

Kentucky added Tre Mitchell, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, on Monday. He’s a veteran forward that will bring much more than size and rebounding to Kentucky’s team. The Wildcats also added freshmen Joey Hart and Jordan Burks to the mix about the same time veteran guard Antonio Reeves announced he’d play one more year at Kentucky.

All of a sudden, Kentucky’s team appears to be somewhat deep with a chance to be pretty good. The Wildcats have young talent, veteran experience and one or two players that just might surprise you with how scrappy they can be in a big game or big moment.

When taking a look back at the last few seasons, Kentucky hasn’t done anything in the postseason worth talking about. In fact, their regular seasons have been rather underwhelming. They have to play the games first, but this year is a chance for Calipari to put all of that talk to bed. Kentucky enters the year unranked, but that could change quickly if Kentucky strings together a handful of marquee wins early on in their schedule.

