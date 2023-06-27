Jamal Murray a candidate for ESPY’s Best Comeback Athlete

The Kentucky Wildcats have been able to churn out NBA Champion over NBA Champion.

Jamal Murray is the latest former Cat to add his name to the luxurious list of players, and he was among the top contributors for the Denver Nuggets, a team that showed absolute dominance throughout the four rounds.

The typical NBA fan wouldn’t have had any idea that just about 18 months ago, Murray tore his ACL. The No. 7 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray was elected to the All-Rookie team, improving each season until that injury.

Murray came back stronger than ever, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 45.4% from the field. He also notched a career-high 6.2 assists per game. He took his play to a new level in the playoffs.

The Nuggets played in 20 postseason games, and Murray ended up averaging 26.1 points per game and shooting a remarkable 47.1% from the field. He also averaged 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, all of which were the highest among his three postseason trips.

To say Murray is back and among the best guards in the league is an understatement. For that, he was among the names that have a shot at being called for the Best Comeback Athlete ESPY.

Here’s a breakdown of who else was nominated.

Everyone loves a good comeback story ❤️



Which athlete gets your @ESPYS vote? — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2023

While the list is strong, Murray should have a good shot at the award, especially after winning his first NBA Championship and being a strong reason for the Nuggets' postseason success.

Only 26 years old, Murray should have a long career ahead of him, and with the Nuggets among the favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, Murray could end up going down as one of the most decorated guards in league history.

Only time will tell, but the opportunity will certainly be there.