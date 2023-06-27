Tuesday Headlines: Julius Randle shows love for John Calipari

Good morning BBN!

As the 2023-24 roster comes together for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats, one former player spoke this past week about the ‘players first’ philosophy we have heard so much about since Calipari arrived in Lexington.

According to Julius Randle, that statement could not be more true.

The New York Knicks star forward sat down with Paul George on his podcast “Podcast P” this past week, and spoke about the conversations he had with Coach Cal after losing to UCONN in the National Championship.

“It’s funny man because Cal can’t help himself but to be real, bro. We played in the (NCAA) national championship that year. We lost. So I’m hurt. We go back to the hotel, and he brings everybody in and says, ‘Alright, I’m gonna meet with everybody individually tonight. Just talk about your future and stuff.’ So we meet with him, and I meet with him that night, and he’s like, ‘Bro, don’t even think about coming back. I’m telling you. There ain’t no reason for you to come back. I’m not letting you come back. If you want to stay here in Dallas? Stay here in Dallas. But you’re not coming back.’”

A statement later in the conversation shows how much he appreciated that conversation with Coach Calipari.

“He’s not trying to hold you back at all. He’s definitely a real one. Shoutout to Cal, man.”

It’s obvious Calipari has proven that this program will continue to be ‘players first’, and as you see from Randle, it is something they greatly appreciate.

Tweet of the Day

A huge addition to this upcoming roster.

