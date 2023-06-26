Twitter reactions to Tre Mitchell becoming a Wildcat

The Kentucky Wildcats have added a massive piece to the 2023-24 roster as John Calipari adds the finishing pieces to the No. 1 overall recruiting class.

On Monday, West Virginia Mountaineers transfer Tre Mitchell announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

Adding an experienced frontcourt piece is huge for Kentucky’s outlook this coming season. Last year, Mitchell averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

However, the 6-foot-9 center provides scoring from the outside as he shot an impressive 36% from three. He also is reliable from the free throw line, converting 78% at the line.

With the status of Aaron Bradshaw still up in the air, Kentucky needs more frontcourt depth, and the addition of Mitchell is perfect for what the Cats needed.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years. This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.



He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know… https://t.co/SXCUiCeB2J — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 26, 2023

Kentucky couldn't have found a better fit at this stage than Tre Mitchell. Versatile forward with 92 career starts, never shot below 47% FG, 33% 3PT or 73% FT in four years.



Vet presence alongside Antonio Reeves built around young talent. Wildcats are now quite interesting. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 26, 2023

Kentucky will still need a couple of its freshmen to emerge into stars throughout the season to get where they want to go, but you need some old guys in today’s game. Kentucky has two solid players that have played a lot of college basketball. https://t.co/EWi4I4FQ9G — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) June 26, 2023

WVU fan "smsprinter" with a HOT HOT HOT take on the WVU message boards pic.twitter.com/pGC0ZJ7EcX — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) June 26, 2023

Narrator: He did not leave town. https://t.co/dXeUNIaPGS — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 26, 2023

Back on the hoops side, Tre Mitchell's anticipated swing to Kentucky is official. Started his career at UMass, then Texas, West Virginia, and now UK. https://t.co/xmoj4WbLe1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 26, 2023

DJ Wagner

Robert Dillingham

Antonio Reeves

Justin Edwards

Tre Mitchell

Aaron Bradshaw

Ugo Onyenso

---------------------

Reed Sheppard

Jordan Burks



That's a legit 7-man rotation with 2 potential true frosh bench contributors behind it. Young team with a high ceiling. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) June 26, 2023

Connections run extremely deep with Tre Mitchell and his family. As Calipari says, a unique situation that fortunately led to a clear fit in Lexington.



Once he hit the portal, this wasn't going to be anyone but Kentucky. https://t.co/5V1BtXDoPW — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 26, 2023

Kentucky started last week with seven freshmen and two sophomores.



Then got Antonio Reeves back, pulled Tre Mitchell from the portal. Blink, John Calipari has two guys who turn 23 this fall and have played 100-plus college games, scored 1,400-plus points, made 100+ 3s at 35+%. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 26, 2023

West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell has announced he’s committed to Kentucky.



Mitchell began his career at UMass before before spending one season at Texas and one at West Virginia.



He averaged 11.7PPG, 5.5RPG and 1.8APG last season. Huge get for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/mxHRUa5exS — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 26, 2023

Tre Mitchell is bringing a lot of versatility to Rupp Arena this year pic.twitter.com/LGNgjjt4L4 — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) June 26, 2023

I covered Tre Mitchell as far back as 10th grade in high school when I worked the Rivals beat for Vanderbilt. He was incredibly skilled with great feet and hands. But he weighed 280. He’s 225 now. I’ve never seen a player reshape their body like he has. Total metamorphosis. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) June 26, 2023

Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell: Not a bad week for John Calipari. pic.twitter.com/q0mBZoQ75M — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) June 26, 2023

Offensively: Aaron Bradshaw at the 4, Tre Mitchell at the 5.



Defensively: Mitchell at the 4, Bradshaw at the 5.



Wagner, Reeves, Edwards on the perimeter.



That lineup is incredibly exciting and is good of a 5 as anyone will have in the country. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) June 26, 2023

Cal to everyone after questioning whether his team would have veterans when he brings Reeves back and adds Tre Mitchell pic.twitter.com/4r0qKCc9sh — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) June 26, 2023

You remember that time when everybody thought you were asleep? pic.twitter.com/Yr1DgZIzos — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) June 26, 2023

Tre Mitchell was exactly what UK needed from the portal. Brings size, experience, and production.



The way the staff managed to retain Antonio Reeves and pull off getting Tre Mitchell, both when UK was desperate to get them, is pretty spectacular. Credit needs to be given. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) June 26, 2023

You can criticize his coaching at times, but don't bet against John Calipari's ability to find and recruit talent.



A month ago, Kentucky had seven confirmed players on the roster, consisting of five freshmen and two returnees who played less than 10 mpg last season.



They have… https://t.co/KN2GAnzUGE — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 26, 2023

With Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves, Kentucky has a veteran foundation in place to complement the nation's best recruiting class.



The Wildcats should be right in the mix for an SEC regular season title. https://t.co/xLVYJIM1sS — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 26, 2023

TRE MITCHELL HAS OFFICIALLY TRANSFERRED TO KENTUCKY



The 6’9 240 PF was previously at WVU, Texas, & UMass — has played in 102 games, scored over 1400 points, and snagged 600+ rebounds in his career



HUGE Portal W for Coach Cal and Kentucky ‼️



pic.twitter.com/BOlOaOPpNN — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) June 26, 2023

