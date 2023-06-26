 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Tre Mitchell becoming a Wildcat

The Cats add a massive piece to the 2023-24 roster!

By Adam Haste
Tre Mitchell Tre Mitchell on Twitter

The Kentucky Wildcats have added a massive piece to the 2023-24 roster as John Calipari adds the finishing pieces to the No. 1 overall recruiting class.

On Monday, West Virginia Mountaineers transfer Tre Mitchell announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

Adding an experienced frontcourt piece is huge for Kentucky’s outlook this coming season. Last year, Mitchell averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

However, the 6-foot-9 center provides scoring from the outside as he shot an impressive 36% from three. He also is reliable from the free throw line, converting 78% at the line.

With the status of Aaron Bradshaw still up in the air, Kentucky needs more frontcourt depth, and the addition of Mitchell is perfect for what the Cats needed.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

