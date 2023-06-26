2024 home and away SEC opponents set for Kentucky Basketball

We’re still a few months away from learning the Kentucky Wildcats’ full basketball schedule for next season.

However, we got a big update on it today, as the SEC announced home and away designations for the 2024 conference season.

For the Wildcats, they’ll have home and away matchups with the Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs. That’s in addition to Kentucky’s permanent home and away foes in the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Vanderbilt Commodores.

As for the rest of the schedule, Kentucky will get home games vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and Missouri Tigers.

On the road, Kentucky gets matchups with the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas A&M Aggies.

In the most recent edition of Jon Rothstein’s ranking of the top 45 teams for next season, it includes Texas A&M (13), Arkansas (14), Tennessee (15), Mississippi State (28), Auburn (35), and Alabama (36).

Needless to say, it’s going to be another grueling SEC slate for the Cats that will hopefully prime them for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



2023-24 SEC home-and-away designations are set ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xhw5nbnhE3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 26, 2023

